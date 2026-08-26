Himachal rain fury: 98 killed since monsoon onset, 99 roads blocked, massive landslide hits Chamba road

Himachal Pradesh remained under the grip of a wet spell on Tuesday, with 99 roads blocked across the state and a landslide shutting the Kodla-Urai road in Chamba. Himachal monsoon toll reaches 98 as rains block 99 roads across state. (PTI)

A massive landslide blocked the road in Bharmour division, forcing vehicles to take the alternate Kandi Kuthed route to Urai. A video showing a massive rock falling during the landslide is also making rounds on social media platforms.

Roads closed in Himachal A maximum of 44 roads were closed in Mandi, 23 in Kullu, 12 in Sirmaur, seven in Kangra, five in Chamba, four in Una, three in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Seven power transformers and six drinking water supply schemes were also disrupted, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Rain data in Himachal Very heavy rains lashed Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district, which recorded 117.5 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours since Monday evening.

Light to moderate rains were recorded at Dharamshala 23 mm, Paonta Sahib 22.6 mm, Jatton Barrage 22 mm, Una 13.3 mm, Jubberhatti 11 mm, Shimla 8.4 mm and Jogindernagar 7 mm.

The Shimla met office has predicted a wet spell in the state till August 31.

Between August 1 and 25, the state received 192.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 220.9 mm, resulting in a 13 per cent deficit.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 30, around 98 people have died in rain-related incidents, while the state has suffered losses amounting to ₹1,149 crore, officials said.