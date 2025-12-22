Ghaziabad boy kills man to avenge uncle’s murder; surrenders

Ghaziabad: A 17-year-old surrendered after allegedly shooting dead a 49-year-old man, accused of killing his uncle, in broad daylight at a busy Ghaziabad market, and surrendered at the Murad Nagar police station, police said on Sunday. Officials said that all suspects fled the scene following the murder. However, the suspect boy walked into Murad Nagar police station to surrender on Saturday. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Imran, a resident of a village in Murad Nagar, who was in the dairy business. The teenager (name withheld), also a resident of Murad Nagar, claimed to have avenged 2007 murder of his uncle (father’s elder brother) and he had been planning the revenge for some time, said officers in a statement.

“On Saturday afternoon when Imran along with his acquaintance was sitting at a shop in Olympic trisection, the teenager, along with four relatives Shabir, Yasar, Arfaz and Kaif (identified by single names) approached him over the 2007 killing,” said Ankit Kumar, SHO, Murad Nagar.

“They picked up a fight and following a heated argument, the teenager fired three rounds in a row. Two hit Imran on the head and abdomen while the third missed him,” the SHO added.

The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals where doctors declared him dead.

“Investigation found that Imran had allegedly killed the boy’s uncle and was out on bail for the past five years. Reportedly, he got relief from the high court after receiving life imprisonment from the lower court,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The boy revealed that he used to listen to his family’ conversations regarding that murder. This enraged him and drove him to take revenge. He said he was planning the murder for past sometime,” said officers.

“On the complaint of Imran’s brother Gulfam, a case of murder, rioting, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult of the BNS was registered at Murad Nagar police station, and the teenager has been detained,” the Ghaziabad police said in a statement.