Ghaziabad: Boy’s family stages protest, demands arrest of school authorities
The family members of the Class 4 student of Dayawati Modi Public School, who died after his head hit a pole while he peeped out of a school bus window, staged a protest outside the Modinagar police station on the Delhi Meerut road on Thursday morning demanding the immediate arrest of the school officials.
Ten-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj boarded the school bus from his residence at Surat City in Modinagar on Wednesday morning. He suffered critical injuries as he stuck his head out of the window of the moving school bus and it hit a pole of a gantry gate near his school. Family members lodged a police complaint, holding school officials, including principal N P Singh, the driver and the conductor of the bus, responsible for the death of the boy.
On Wednesday, police picked up several people for questioning but most of them were let go during the later half of the day. “We demanded immediate arrest of school authorities but the police let them go. They were picked up for questioning but no action was taken against them. After discussions with the police, we have decided to wait for four days and then decide the next course of action,” said Priti Sharma, the boy’s aunt.
Police said the boy’s family members and relatives staged a protest for about two hours on the Delhi-Meerut road. Sub-divisional magistrate Shubhangi Shukla arrived at the spot to defuse the situation and clear the road, during which there was a heated exchange of words between her and the boy’s family members. A video of the incident also went viral. Shukla could not be reached for comments on the issue.
Police registered an FIR for murder and criminal conspiracy against those named in the complaint lodged by the boy’s family. Police said they have seized the bus and arrested the bus driver and the conductor
“We have arrested the driver and the conductor and we are taking legal opinion about the IPC section that will be levied on them before we produce them in court. We are in the process of collecting evidence in the case. The school officials were let go but will be summoned for interrogation as and when required. If we find their role in the case, we will take suitable action against them,” said superintendent of police (rural) Iraj Raja.
“The autopsy report of the boy indicated that he died due to ante-mortem injuries (those sustained before death),” said the SP.
School officials could not be reached for comments despite repeated calls on the landline number. The school principal also did not take calls seeking a response over the issue. The school authorities had not responded on Wednesday as well.
-
May 5 fixed as next date in case related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
Agra In a case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the court of the district judge, Mathura, has fixed May 5 as the next date for hearing arguments in a revision filed by the petitioners after dismissal of petition by the court of the civil judge, Mathura. The lawyers were not working on Thursday because of condolence after death of two lawyers in Mathura court.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar police sets up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations
To address complaints of cyber crime more efficiently, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has set up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations in the district, each of which will have one police personnel who has been trainedto deal with cyber complaints. “In the second phase, more helpdesks will be set up considering the number of cyber complaints registered,” said in-charge of cyber cell, Baljeet Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
-
ED files 5,000-page charge sheet against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in the Mumbai sessions court against Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik. ED had on February 23 arrested the Nationalist Congress Party leader in connection with a money-laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides. The 62-year-old leader is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
-
Central Railway: British-era Carnac Bridge warrants immediate demolition before monsoon
The Central Railway has sought permission from the traffic police to carry out demolition of the 150-year-old British-era Carnac Bridge, before the monsoon. The bridge which is located in South Mumbai has been declared 'unsafe' by an audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2018. The Carnac Bridge was constructed in 1867 in the Victorian era, primarily for bullock carts and horse-drawn carriages, and was restricted for heavy vehicles.
-
Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma bags PM’s Award
District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna in Varanasi. He received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. Sharma effectively ensured implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna and promoted digital payment and good governance. Varanasi topped the country in implementing the scheme.
