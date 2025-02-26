Ghaziabad: Bride, groom booked for celebratory fire

Ghaziabad: A newly married couple were booked by police on Tuesday for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing with rifles during their wedding at a banquet hall in Modinagar on February 19. Recently in Noida, a two-year-old boy got killed due to a celebratory firing incident at Aghapur village, near Sector 41, on the night of February 16. (Representational image)

Police took the step after taking cognizance of the couple’s video surfacing on social media. It shows a bride and a groom dancing together to music. In between, the man fires a shot in the air and later some of their guests bring another gun and hand it over to the bride.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Taking cognizance, police traced it to the banquet hall where the wedding of a local woman, Tanu Chaudhary, was held with Himanshu Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi.

“The couple is aged about 23-24 years. Our teams found that the video was prepared during their wedding. They fired shots from rifles in air to celebrate. A detailed investigation is being conducted. Taking cognizance, we registered an FIR,” said assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar circle) Gyan Prakash Rai.

Police said it registered the FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125 (rash or negligent acts endangering life and personal safety of others), and also levied provisions of the Arms Act.

“The two have gone to Delhi after their wedding. We are also trying to trace the owner of the rifles featured in the video, and suitable legal action will be taken up,” the officer added.

In another incident on February 23 night, two men who were serving at a wedding function in Surajpur, suffered bullet injuries as a result of celebratory fire.