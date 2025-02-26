Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Bride, groom booked for celebratory fire

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Ghaziabad police booked a newlywed couple for celebratory firing during their wedding, after a video surfaced showing them shooting rifles in the air.

Ghaziabad: A newly married couple were booked by police on Tuesday for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing with rifles during their wedding at a banquet hall in Modinagar on February 19.

Recently in Noida, a two-year-old boy got killed due to a celebratory firing incident at Aghapur village, near Sector 41, on the night of February 16. (Representational image)
Recently in Noida, a two-year-old boy got killed due to a celebratory firing incident at Aghapur village, near Sector 41, on the night of February 16. (Representational image)

Police took the step after taking cognizance of the couple’s video surfacing on social media. It shows a bride and a groom dancing together to music. In between, the man fires a shot in the air and later some of their guests bring another gun and hand it over to the bride.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Taking cognizance, police traced it to the banquet hall where the wedding of a local woman, Tanu Chaudhary, was held with Himanshu Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi.

“The couple is aged about 23-24 years. Our teams found that the video was prepared during their wedding. They fired shots from rifles in air to celebrate. A detailed investigation is being conducted. Taking cognizance, we registered an FIR,” said assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar circle) Gyan Prakash Rai.

Police said it registered the FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125 (rash or negligent acts endangering life and personal safety of others), and also levied provisions of the Arms Act.

“The two have gone to Delhi after their wedding. We are also trying to trace the owner of the rifles featured in the video, and suitable legal action will be taken up,” the officer added.

Recently in Noida, a two-year-old boy got killed due to a celebratory firing incident at Aghapur village, near Sector 41, on the night of February 16.

In another incident on February 23 night, two men who were serving at a wedding function in Surajpur, suffered bullet injuries as a result of celebratory fire.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On