Ghaziabad civic body launches ‘Ghaziabad 311’ app for grievance redressal

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Monday launched the ”Ghaziabad 311” app, an online platform for grievance redressal of 66 different services offered by the civic agency. Ghaziabad mayor Sunita Dayal (centre) launches ‘Ghaziabad 311’ app on Monday. Officials said the app also provides an option for the corporation employees to record their attendance and it requires employees to mark their GPS coordinates along with facial recognition. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Municipal officials said the app will help citizens to lodge their grievances/complaints and also avail of different services such as registration of births/deaths, applying for new water connections, applying for different licences given by the corporation, swift registrations of pets, and payment of property tax, among others.

“The app is in operation at 26 big municipal corporations across the country in different cities. It provides for easy lodging of complaints and availing of different services. The complaints/applications can easily be submitted online along with documents. The officials will be able to track the complaints, check for resolution and pendency,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The app was launched at an event organised at Hindi Bhawan in Lohiya Nagar and attended by Ghaziabad MP general VK Singh (retired), and UP ministers Narendra Kashyap and Sunil Sharma.

“A centralised control room for tracking complaints and resolutions etc, has come up at the corporation headquarters in Navyug Market. The app will save on time and will help citizens register complaints or avail of services through online mode,” Malik said.

The officials said the app also provides an option for the corporation employees to record their attendance and it requires employees to mark their GPS coordinates along with facial recognition.

“The app allows the employee to keep track of all their tasks in the order of priority. Instead of paper-based records, the app provides cloud backed records of field visits and inspections,” said a corporation official, asking not to be named.

The corporation has about 664,000 property owners in its jurisdiction divided into five zones. The five zones consist of 100 residential wards.