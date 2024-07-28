Ghaziabad: Environment ministry seeks ATR about degradation at city forest

Ghaziabad: Taking cognisance of a complaint from Ghaziabad resident, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sought an action taken report about the alleged degradation at the 200-acre land that is designated as “city forest” in Master Plan – 2021. The issue was raised by Rajendra Tyagi, a former councillor, who approached the Allahabad high court with a public interest litigation in 2012 highlighting the alleged destruction of hundreds of green trees due to an overflowing city drain passing through the city forest. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The court had also directed for a status quo.

The land of city forest that belongs to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC), is located adjacent to the GT Road near Hindon river. It also has New Bus Adda Metro station and the Ghaziabad station of the Regional Rapid Transit System project in its vicinity.

Upon complaint by Tyagi, the ministry officials on July 23 sent a communication to the UP forest department.

“It is requested to kindly examine the matter and take appropriate necessary action as per the provisions of the Acts, rules and regulations in force. An action taken report in this regard may kindly be communicated to this ministry and the applicant at the earliest,” the communication stated.

On October 11, 2012, the Allahabad high court during a hearing of Tyagi’s petition had directed that the overflowing drain should be cemented, and a sewage treatment plant (STP) should be built so that no untreated water flows into Hindon that flows nearby.

The court in its another order on May 9, 2022, directed the civic body (GMC) “to file latest status report of the protected forest in the heart of Ghaziabad city and also the status of the disposal of sewage water into Hindon, especially stating as to whether any STP has been set up before the disposal of the treated water into Hindon river and the capacity thereof”.

The drain that flows through the 63-acre land empties into Hindon nearby and is listed as a major source of contamination.

Divisional forest officer Isha Tiwari did not respond to HT’s call on Saturday.

“We will reply to the ministry’s communication once we receive it through the official channel,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal-commissioner.

In July, Malik had told HT that the corporation officials have already earmarked a piece of land for construction of a STP and it will be taken up as a different project.

The corporation has recently received a go ahead from the UP government for development of 63-acre biodiversity-park at the city forest. The project is estimated at ₹17.5 crores and will be funded under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

Complainant Tyagi said that he had sent a complaint to the ministry, highlighting issues at the city forest.

“We demand that the city forest be restored to its original form and no non-forest activity should prevail here. The civic agency has already constructed a parking lot near the cremation ground on the land of city forest. Further, there are permanent constructions which have grown over years as part of a religious structure in the city forest. Further, hundreds of trees which died in 2008-2010 should be replenished with fresh plantation,” he said.

The city forest was packed with fully grown trees till 2008. However, due to incessant dumping and burning of garbage, most of the tree cover vanished. It was after activists staged protests that garbage dumping was stopped by the corporation.

“If need be, we will move the National Green Tribunal to protect the city forest and also to get it restored to its original form. Lakhs of trees are planted in Ghaziabad annually, but officials do not intend to take up dense plantation in the city forest,” Tyagi added.