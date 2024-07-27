Ghaziabad: Facing shortage, GDA to hire retired government officers

Ghaziabad: Faced with a shortage of regular officials and staff, the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has decided to hire retired government officers to bridge the gap, officials said on Friday, adding that a proposal to this effect has been prepared. Officials have prepared a proposal that states that retired government employees will be roped in for engineering works and will be paid between ₹ 35,000-67,000 per month as remuneration while accountants will also be hired for ₹ 35,000 per month. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to official statistics, the authority has vacant posts of 65 and 25 for assistant engineers (civil) and assistant engineers (electricity), respectively, against sanctioned 91 and 21 posts, respectively. Likewise, the authority has five vacant posts of superintending engineers against a sanctioned number of eight posts.

Officials familiar with the development informed that two posts of joint secretary and other posts of officers on special duty, were also lying vacant and no postings have been made during the past couple of years now.

“As a result of vacant posts, we have planned to hire the services of retired government officers. We plan to rope them on monthly remuneration. Several posts of senior officers and other ranks are vacant and this is hampering the daily activities of the authority,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson of GDA.

Officials informed that activities related to construction, enforcement and other activities were getting hampered across the GDA jurisdiction area.

They said three posts of accountants were also lying vacant against the sanctioned four posts while four of the five horticulture inspectors will also retire in the next five months.

Officials have prepared a proposal that states that retired government employees will be roped in for engineering works and will be paid between ₹35,000-67,000 per month as remuneration while accountants will also be hired for ₹35,000 per month.

“It is not mandatory that retired government employees may be from GDA. They can be from any other government departments as well. We have proposed to hire them at a maximum fixed remuneration. The proposal will be put forward before the GDA board in an upcoming meeting on August 3. Once the proposal goes through, we hope to streamline the authority’s working in an effective manner,” Vats added.

Officials familiar with developments shared that shortage of officers and staff has affected working in areas like Indirapuram, Madhuban Bapudham, Swarn Jayanti Puram, Raj Nagar Extension and other housing schemes like Indraprastha, among others.

The GDA has also planned to develop a major township of more than 500 hectares near to the transit-oriented-zones of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor and the township is proposed to develop about 5,000 housing units.