Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall, doused within an hour

A fire broke out early Thursday morning inside a cinema at Pacific Mall near Kaushambi in Ghaziabad and was completely doused within an hour, fire department officials said.

Visuals from the site of the blaze on Thursday.

Officials said they received information about the blaze around 7.21am, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the mall.

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Rahul Pal, chief fire officer (CFO), said the fire started in the projector room of the cinema located on the third floor of the mall.

“The fire started in the projector room of the cinema, possibly due to a suspected short circuit. Some portions of the auditorium also suffered damage. Since there were no visitors early morning, no loss of life or any injury was reported. The firefighting systems in the mall were fully functional and helped in controlling the fire in a timely manner. The fire was controlled in an hour,” Pal told HT.

Officials said around 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze.

“Apart from the internal systems in the mall, we also connected our firefighting systems. Timely action also prevented the spread of fire to other outlets nearby. The smoke was billowed out with the help of exhaust systems,” the CFO added.

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{{^usCountry}} The mall is located near the Anand Vihar-Kaushambi border between Delhi and Ghaziabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mall is located near the Anand Vihar-Kaushambi border between Delhi and Ghaziabad. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities of Pacific Mall had not commented on the incident till the filing of this report.