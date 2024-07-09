Ghaziabad: Four major routes identified for movement of Kanwariyas

The annual Kanwar pilgrimage is all set to start from July 22 and four major roads, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, have been identified as routes for thousands of Kanwariyas to take while returning from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, officials of the Ghaziabad administration said on Tuesday. Among the four routes identified in Ghaziabad is a 55km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (above). (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Kanwar Yatra is carried out during the Hindu calendar month of Shravan. Thousands of pilgrims move towards Haridwar to fetch Ganga water and return to their home towns, where they offer the water to lord Shiva at prominent temples.

Most Kanwariyas return by foot, on motorbikes/bicycles, cars and trucks and since most of them pass through Ghaziabad on their way back to states of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, it is customary for the district to effect travel restrictions for a period of 10-12 days to ensure smooth traffic flow, said officials.

“This year, we have asked different departments to make arrangements for Kanwariyas and these include road repair, proper streetlighting, arrangements for water and health-care facilities, among others. Kanwariyas this year will be using four major roads while returning from Haridwar and one of them will be the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME),” said Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate (DM).

Besides the 55 km DME route from Partapur toll plaza in Meerut, the other three major routes are: a 30km route from Chhajarsi toll plaza on NH-9 to Sector 62, Noida; 35km route from Jani border (Meerut-Ghaziabad border) towards Tila Morh near Loni; and a 45km route from Kadrababad (Ghaziabad-Meerut) border towards Delhi via Delhi-Meerut Road.

“The traffic police will draw up a diversion plan as per requirement in the coming days. We have asked officials and different departments to get ready for the pilgrimage rush. These four routes will be out of bounds to regular traffic, especially heavy vehicles, during the peak Kanwar Yatra days. We expect the number of pilgrims to swell this year,” Singh said.

The officials have directed the UP State Road Transport Corporation to rope in additional 200 buses for Kanwariyas, besides enforcing a closure of meat shops near temples and masking liquor shops from view on Kawar route.

A number of Kanwar camps are set up each year on the Delhi Meerut Road after mandatory permissions from the district administration.

“An alternative route for Kanwariyas is needed. In its absence, thousands of daily commuters will have to suffer traffic diversions and congestion. And, there is also closure of economic activity along with closure of schools, colleges and industrial units etc. In the absence of a dedicated route, several districts in western Uttar Pradesh almost come to standstill during the Kanwar season,” said Akash Vahsishtha, a city-based environmentalist and environment lawyer.

“We will be chalking our traffic diversions by July 15,” said Virendra Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic.