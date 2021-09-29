Ghaziabad: In a fight between parents, 10-month-old girl falls into drain, search on

A search operation has been launched to find out a 10-month-old girl who allegedly fell into a drain near the UP Gate when her parents were indulged in a fight on late Monday night.

According to police, the incident took place around midnight when Sanoj Kumar, 25, and his wife Arima, 23, had an altercation and the girl allegedly in hands of her father fell into a drain from the flyover at the UP Gate.

Officials from the Kaushambi police station said that they have registered an FIR under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against girl’s father on the basis of a complaint given by her mother.

“We have detained the child’s father for questioning. The girl is yet to be traced,” said Sachin Malik, station house officer of Kaushambi police station.

Police said that the child’s parents are daily wage labourers and reside at Bhovapur village near Kaushambi. They are natives of Vaishali district in Bihar, police said.

According to police, Sanoj allegedly took the child and was going to his friend’s place at Sector 62 in Noida when he engaged in an argument with his wife in the flyover area. “There has been a domestic dispute between them for long. We are trying to find out exact sequence of events which led the girl fall into the drain near Hindon canal,” Malik added.

Local councillor Manoj Goyal said that he has written to the Union road transport and highways minister to direct officials to put up fencing along the flyover. “I called up the corporation officials for help and they sent divers to trace the child, but she is yet to be found. Had the fencing been there, the incident could have been avoided. I have written to the Union minster so that fencing could be erected at the flyover,” Goyal added.