Iron grills on 182 drains to prevent waste clogging in Ghaziabad

Ahead of the monsoon, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has completed a project to install iron grills at about 182 major drains across the city. The officials said that the project took around two years to complete, and plans are now in place for proper monitoring so that residents do not face any issue during the monsoon.

An irol grill set up at Hindon mortuary in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to official records, the city has about 480 small and big drains. The officials said that for installation of iron grills, they selected about 182 drains, including 72 major drains and 10 drains which empty into the Hindon river.

“The iron grills have been put up at inlet, outlet, point of culverts and in mid-section of drains. This will prevent solid waste from flowing into drains and the Hindon river. Further, the issues of overflow and waterlogging will also be prevented,” said Mithilesh Kumar, city health officer.

For now, the corporation said that it has directed for regular cleaning of these grills and proper monitoring. They have asked their water works, construction and health departments to prepare a joint report on a weekly basis.

“These departments will ensure that solid waste is properly and regularly cleaned at the sites where grills have been installed. They will also monitor the water quality and replace any broken iron grills. They will submit a weekly report which will be geo-tagged. With this, we expect a waterlogging-free monsoon,” Kumar said, adding that this would reduce overall expenses on cleaning of drains

The Hindon river receives polluted water from 10 major drains in the city which run through Indirapuram, Kaila Bhatta, Pratap Vihar, Rahul Vihar, Dasna, Arthala, Karhera, city forest, Nandgram and Hindon Vihar.

“The solid waste increases toxicity in river water and Hindon is alreadyso polluted. The iron grills should be cleaned regularly, and proper monitoring is needed,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist and lawyer.

According to the official statistics of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the Hindon river recorded an annual average dissolved oxygen (DO) level of 0.71mg/litre, 0.7mg/l and 0.52mg/l at the sampling locations near Karhera, Mohan Nagar and Chijarsi respectively, in 2022.

The DO level 5mg/litre or above is considered suitable for propagation of aquatic life. This makes the river fall under category ‘E’ which is classified as the lowest water quality which is only fit for irrigation, industrial cooling and controlled waste disposal.

