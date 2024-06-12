 Ghaziabad: Jeweller shot and injured, robbed of 2.5 kilo silver, ₹40,000 - Hindustan Times
Ghaziabad: Jeweller shot and injured, robbed of 2.5 kilo silver, 40,000

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jun 12, 2024 06:16 AM IST

When he reached the Nandi Park road, two bikers intercepted him and tried to snatch his bag containing 2.5kg of silver jewellery and ₹40,000 cash. When he resisted, they opened fire at him

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle shot and injured a Ghaziabad-based jeweller on the Nandi Park road near the Hindon elevated road on Tuesday evening and fled with his bag containing 2.5kg of silver jewellery and 40,000 cash. Police said two teams were formed to trace the suspects.

Policemen at the scene of the crime on Nandi Park Road near Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
According to police, jeweller Deepak Verma was coming to Ghaziabad on his motorcycle from Delhi after purchasing silver jewellery. They said Verma operates a jewellery shop in Hindon Vihar, Ghaziabad.

“When he reached the Nandi Park road, two bikers intercepted him and tried to snatch his bag containing 2.5kg of silver jewellery and 40,000 cash. When he resisted, they opened fire at him and the bullet hit Verma’s hand. The robbers then snatched his bag and fled the spot,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Nandgram.

The injured man later informed police with help of locals and a team reached the spot. Based on a complaint given by Verma, police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 394 (causing hurt during robbery) at Nandgram police station.

Police said Verma was taken to a hospital for his gunshot wound and he is stable.

“We have formed two teams to investigate the case and help of CCTV footage and electronic surveillance is also being taken up to trace the two robbers. An FIR was also registered in the incident,” the ACP said. Police estimate that Verma lost about 2.5 lakh worth of silver during the armed robbery.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
