Ghaziabad: Man allegedly killed by partner he met on dating app

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man on May 2 following an argument after they engaged in sexual relations in a flat in Ghaziabad, police said. A fight broke out between the two men and Faheem allegedly strangled Rai in a fit of rage, police said. A case under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder) was registered at the Ankur Vihar police station. (Representational Image)

The deceased man was identified as Sakendra Rai, a resident of Shahdara, Delhi. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Faheem, of Zafrabad, Delhi, said police. Both Rai and Faheem are married, said police.

Rai’s body was found unclad with the hands and legs bound by clothes in a ground-floor flat at DLF Ankur Vihar, Ghaziabad, on May 8 after neighbours complained to police of a foul smell coming from the flat.

“The autopsy confirmed death by strangulation. The murder appeared to have taken place four or five days ago. We roped in electronic surveillance and scanned CCTVs. We learned that the victim exchanged several calls with the suspect. In CCTVs, the suspect was the only one who left the house at 6pm on May 2 and no one entered or exited the house thereafter,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

Rai did not own the flat where he was killed, police said. He was tasked to do some household and repair jobs in the flat, whose owner stays in Karol Bagh, Delhi, police said.

Rai and Faheem exchanged at least four calls on May 2, police said. “These calls were exchanged to guide Faheem to the flat. Faheem was the last man seen in CCTVs who exited the flat. We arrested Faheem for the murder on Saturday,” DCP Yadav said.

Faheem gave police a detailed account of the events leading to the murder, said officers associated with the case.

“Faheem told us that he and Rai connected on a dating app and decided to meet up. CCTVs showed both of them coming to the flat at 12.30pm on May 2, where they engaged in physical relations several times. When Faheem decided to leave a few hours later, Rai locked the flat from the inside and asked Faheem to continue their relationship in future. When Faheem refused, Rai said that he had recorded videos of their sexual acts and threatened to publish them online if Rai did not agree to his demands,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar).

A fight broke out between the two and Faheem allegedly strangled Rai in a fit of rage, police said. “He then checked Rai’s mobile phone but could not find the alleged videos. It seems Rai did not record any videos of their encounter. Faheem undressed Rai, tied him up with his clothes and fled the scene,” ACP Verma added.

A case under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder) was registered at the Ankur Vihar police station.