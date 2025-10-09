Ghaziabad man shot dead; 2nd wife and prime suspect’s role under lens

Ghaziabad: A day after a 32-year-old man was gunned down near the Rafiqabad railway crossing area near National Highway – 9 late Tuesday night, the Ghaziabad police have booked three suspects and other unidentified people, officials said on Wednesday, adding that an alleged extramarital affair may have led to the incident. Asif, who was currently engaged in some construction-related works, had also spent over a year in jail in connection with a drug-related case. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Asif, a resident of Dasna, who was returning home from work when he was allegedly cornered by a group of men. Officials said that they fired three gunshots at him, and two of these hitting his face and head.

“The suspects fled the spot, and police reached the crime scene upon information by locals. The man was taken to a hospital, but he was declared dead. The FIR lodged by his family has named three suspects and another two-three unidentified people. We have formed teams and are trying to trace them,” said assistant commissioner of police (Masuri circle) Lipi Nagayach.

The FIR was lodged under the BNS section 103(1) for murder at Masuri police station and names prime suspect Mohammad Rehan and his accomplices Bilal, and Farman (single names), besides two-three others as unidentified.

Mohammad Anwar, brother of the deceased and complainant in the case, said, “My brother had performed a second marriage with a woman from a different faith about three years ago. He also knew prime suspect Rehan, who used to visit his house. My brother’s first wife, age 28, was staying with him, while the second wife, aged about 23, stayed at a rented house nearby.”

Asif, who was currently engaged in some construction-related works, had also spent over a year in jail in connection with a drug-related case, he added.

“My brother got bailed out about five months ago. In between, Rehan and my brother’s second wife developed a friendship. When my brother came to know of this, a fight took place about one-and-half months ago. We suspect the role of Rehan and my brother’s second wife behind his murder. The woman is with the police,” Anwar added.

Police said that teams have been formed to trace the suspects.

“The suspects, including prime suspect Rehan, have criminal histories and also have cases related to drug trafficking. The second wife of the deceased is also being questioned, although she has denied her involvement. We are probing the angle of her friendship with the prime suspect and also other motives that could have led to the murder,” the ACP added.