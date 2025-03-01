Ghaziabad: Raj Nagar extn to get 4 new roads to boost connectivity

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has planned the construction of four new roads to enhance connectivity in and around Raj Nagar Extension (RNE), with an estimated project cost of ₹51 crore, officials said. The move aims to ease traffic congestion and boost residential and commercial accessibility in the area, they added. Among the planned roads, a 24-meter-wide “Hum Tum” road will link Delhi-Meerut Road with the Outer Ring Road in Raj Nagar Extension. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Among the planned roads, a 24-meter-wide “Hum Tum” road will link Delhi-Meerut Road with the Outer Ring Road in RNE. Another 45-meter-wide road is set to be built in Sikroad village, while two additional 18-meter-wide roads will connect the embankment road to Noor Nagar village and the backside of the River Heights high-rise, officials said.

“The roads have been planned, and it is expected that work will be visible in the next three months. These roads will benefit commuters and facilitate better connectivity for residential and commercial areas in RNE, including the proposed Harnandipuram housing scheme,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA.

Additionally, the new roads will allow developers to obtain an increased floor-area ratio (FAR), enabling vertical expansion of their projects. “This will help the authority generate revenue through map sanction fees and partially offset infrastructure costs,” Shukla added.

Residents, meanwhile, have long complained about traffic congestion in RNE, as its main road serves as a bypass for vehicles travelling towards Meerut and Uttarakhand. Rajendra Tyagi, a former councillor from Raj Nagar, noted the need for GDA to complete the pending Northern Peripheral Road (NPR), a 20-km stretch connecting NH-9 to Tila Morh. “The issue of traffic in and around RNE will be resolved once the GDA fully constructs the NPR, which has been pending for several years. The NPR will significantly improve connectivity to Madhuban Bapudham, RNE, and the upcoming Harnandipuram scheme. GDA must focus on NPR as well,” he added.

HT reached out to Atul Vats, GDA vice-chairperson, for a comment regarding the project but did not receive any response.