Ghaziabad: Sahibabad station gets RRTS’ first electric-vehicle charging facility

Ghaziabad: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station at Sahibabad has got the corridor’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging station where commuters and even non-commuters, can charge their EVs on the station premises itself, senior officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency developing the RRTS project, said. The charging station caters to various EV models, including cars and two-wheelers and comprises three slow charging units, each delivering 3.3 kilowatts and one fast charging unit providing 30KW capacity. (HT Photo/Sakib Ali)

The RRTS corridor spans 82km while linking the NCR cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

Presently, a 34km stretch is operational in Ghaziabad with eight stations.

Four more are under construction in Delhi and 13 in Meerut, said NCRTC.

According to the spokesperson of NCRTC, the charging station caters to various EV models, including cars and two-wheelers.

He said it comprises three slow charging units, each delivering 3.3 kilowatts and one fast charging unit providing 30KW capacity.

“EV owners will gain access to the facility via a dedicated mobile application and this will enable them to monitor electricity consumption as well,” the spokesperson added.

Officials said the facility users will pay for the electricity consumed through the same app, with the added flexibility of online payment options.

“The four-wheelers can be charged in one hour using the fast charger while the users also have an option of getting their four-wheelers charged in three hours and two-wheelers in one hour using the slow charging option. Passengers can ride on the RRTS trains while their vehicles are being charged and use their fully charged vehicles when they de-board to further travel to their destinations,” the spokesperson added.

Officials shared that in the coming months, the EV charging facility will be extended to other, operational RRTS stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north).

The RRTS project is aimed to be completed by June, 2025