Ghaziabad: Service charges waived for Metro, RRTS projects

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has decided to waive the service charges on projects of the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) as well as all their properties, municipal officials said, adding that waiver has been offered on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government. The work for the RRTS project is already in full swing and a 17km priority section is already operational with five stations. Three more stations will soon come up when another 25km route from Duhai in Ghaziabad to Meerut (south) is completed. (Shakib Ali/HT Photo)

“A state government notification has exempted recovery of service charges from the two projects. A notification was issued to that effect earlier in February. So, no service charges will be applicable henceforth. We are also waiving all pending service charge fee,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

Ghaziabad city currently has two operational metro routes -- Anand Vihar to Vaishali and Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda.

The work for the RRTS project is already in full swing and a 17km priority section is already operational with five stations. Three more stations will soon come up when another 25km route from Duhai in Ghaziabad to Meerut (south) is completed.

The official said service charge is a fee that is recovered from property owners who use civic facilities and services such as roads, water, electricity, etc.

“An amount of about ₹56 crore was due from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for two existing Metro routes in Ghaziabad and this amount will now be waived. The service charges on the RRTS project have not been calculated as yet and whatever that amount may be, that too will be waived. The waiver will dent incoming revenue of the civic agency but it is now a policy decision,”said an official from the corporation’s tax department, asking not to be named.