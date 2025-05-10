Menu Explore
Ghaziabad shifts power line passing through Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme

ByHT Correspondent
May 10, 2025 05:06 AM IST

GDA has shifted a 33kV electricity line in Madhuban Bapudham, allowing construction on 1,000 plots. Revised layout to be presented on May 13.

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has shifted a 33kV electricity line passing through its Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme, paving the way for allottees to construct 1,000 residential plots, officials said on Friday.

Ghaziabad shifts power line passing through Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme
Ghaziabad shifts power line passing through Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme

The housing scheme, spread across 1,234 hectares near the Delhi-Meerut Road, was launched in 2004. The electricity line that has been shifted passed through the housing scheme’s residential pocket B.

“The authority has successfully shifted the electricity line away from the pocket B at a cost of 1.2 crore. The line has been handed over to the electricity department. We received complaints from allottees as it was passing over their residential plots,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA.

“This electricity line passed through pocket B, and allottees were not able to take up constructions or get their map layouts cleared. Finally, the authority took up steps and shifted the line to one side, away from the plots. Now, the allottees will be able to take up constructions,” said RK Sharma, president of Madhuban Bapudham welfare society, a local RWA.

GDA officials said that the line was not shifted earlier as there were many land-related issues and even problems in getting physical possession of land from farmers.

“Since the land issues have largely been resolved, a revised layout of the scheme has been worked out. This revised layout includes the provision of providing/shifting of developed plots for farmers whose lands were taken up for the scheme. The revised layout will be presented before the GDA board in an upcoming meeting on May 13,” Shukla added.

