Ghaziabad: Six accused of propagating Jaish-e-Mohammad’s ideology held from Nahal village

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested six people from Nahal village in Masuri on the charges of involvement in anti-national activities and propagating the ideology of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, officials said. “During surveillance, our social media teams learned that several people in Nahal village were involved in anti-national activities. During the investigation, the names of six men came to light, and they were arrested. They were following the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed through social media, and propagating the outfit’s ideology,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (Rural). (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the six suspects as Shavez alias Jihadi, 20, Mohammad Junaid, 23, Mohammad Fardeen, 22, Ikram Ali, 36, Fazru Dafedar, 46, and Mohammad Javed, 45. All six are the residents of Nahal village, which falls under Rajapur block.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy). In the FIR, sections 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which deal with conspiracy, offenses relating to support given to a terrorist organisation, and association with a terrorist organisation, were also included.

“During surveillance, our social media teams learned that several people in Nahal village were involved in anti-national activities. During the investigation, the names of six men came to light, and they were arrested. They were following the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed through social media, and propagating the outfit’s ideology. This is why these sections were slapped, and a detailed investigation is underway,” Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (Rural), told HT.

The police said suspect Shavez is the key member of the group, studied up to Class 12, and works at a grocery shop in Nahal. “During interrogation, the suspect told police that he watched social media videos and started following Jaish-e-Mohammed and Farhatullah Ghori. He also propagating this information to the other five suspects who also started following the outfit and Ghori on social media and also watched their videos. They were propagating terror organisation’s ideology to other people,” the Ghaziabad police said.

Officials said they will also share information about the six suspects with intelligence agencies. The Ministry of Home Affairs has identified Ghori in the list of individual terrorists under UAPA.

The Nahal village in Ghaziabad was in limelight previously when a Noida police constable was shot dead during a police on May 25, 2025. Police arrested and chargesheeted 23 suspects in connection with the case.