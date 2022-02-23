Ghaziabad: Six foot overbridges may not come up on Delhi-Meerut Road

The district is unlikely to get six foot overbridges (FOBs) proposed at various locations on the Delhi-Meerut Road by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency taking up construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.

It was in August 2019 that the then Meerut divisional commissioner, Anita C Meshram, announced that the NCRTC would construct seven FOBs on the Delhi Meerut Road to ease pedestrian movement. In Ghaziabad, the 17km priority section of the RRTS project, which will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with high-speed trains, is being constructed on the median of the Delhi-Meerut Road.

Of the seven FOBs, three were proposed at Modinagar, two at Muradnagar, and one each at Sihnai, Duhai and Mohiuddinpur (Ghaziabad-Meerut border).

“The NCRTC proposed seven FOBs for ease of pedestrian movement, and one of these has come up at Mohiuddinpur. We completed the work where we got clearances,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

Another NCRTC official, seeking anonymity, said that the other FOBs may not come up as the NCRTC has completed construction works at the proposed sites. “The FOBs may now not come up in areas where we have completed the civil construction works for the RRTS project,” said the officer.

Officials of the Ghaziabad district administration said that the Delhi-Meerut Road is under the jurisdiction of the state’s public works department (PWD). “The Delhi-Meerut Road comes under the jurisdiction of the PWD. So, the PWD is supposed to give required clearances for FOBs,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).

The PWD said that the road is handed over to the NCRTC for development of the RRTS project. “We have officially handed over the road to the NCRTC for the purpose of RRTS project. If they require any clearances for the FOBs, we will surely provide them,” said Vimal Kumar, executive engineer of the PWD.

The Delhi-Meerut Road has an estimated movement of about 125,000 passenger car units per day. The median of the road is being used by the NCRTC for construction of pillars for the RRTS project. The entire RRTS project is 82km long, while a 17km of the stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai is being developed as a priority section which will be commissioned in March 2023.

