Ghaziabad: Suspect held for beating 40-yr-old outside beer shop, causing death

Ghaziabad: A police team in Ghaziabad on Monday night during a checking operation shot and injured a 30-year-old suspect allegedly involved in a case in which he and his two friends had beaten a 40-year-old man outside a beer shop near Govindpuram on October 10. The victim had died the following morning at home. Police identified the nabbed suspect as Manish Kumar who has identified the other two suspects as Vicky Kumar and Bunty Singh. (HT Photo)

Police had registered a first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) at Kavi Nagar police station against unidentified men in the case.

“Based on CCTV footage and local information, police came to know that two suspects were riding a scooter near the NDRF Road. When asked to stop, they fired at police and one was shot and injured during retaliatory fire late Monday night and held him. The other one fled in the cover of darkness,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar circle.

Police identified the nabbed suspect as Manish Kumar who has identified the other two suspects as Vicky Kumar and Bunty Singh.

On October 10 evening, Rahul Singh, a resident of nearby Raispur, was returning from a market in Govindpuram, through NDRF Road when he was assaulted outside a beer shop.

“The three suspects met the victim outside the shop and started conversing. In between, the name of Bunty Singh’s maternal uncle, also a resident of Raispur, cropped up. Upon this, the victim (Rahul) verbally abused him, and mentioned that actually his uncle was not paying up some money to him. On this, Bunty got agitated and a fight broke out. The three men severely beat up the victim. He later went home and slept but was found dead in bed by his family the next morning,” the ACP said.

Rahul’s family filed a police complaint and an FIR was registered. His autopsy revealed that he died of severe head injuries.

“Two suspects are now absconding in the case, and they will be arrested soon,” the ACP added.