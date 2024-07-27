Ghaziabad: Three arrested for beating up college accountant

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested three suspects who allegedly beat up an assistant accountant of MMH College during an incident on July 15, said officers, adding that the trio were hired for ₹25,000 by some college staff over an office rivalry. The three suspects were identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested by the Kotwali police. (Representative image)

Police identified the three arrested suspects as Vinit Kumar, Rozu Kumar and Mohammad Nadeem in connection with the incident with Anuj Kumar, an assistant accountant at the college and resident of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension.

Officers said following a police complaint by the victim, Anuj, on July 16, a first information report was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 109 (attempt to murder).

“I was going to my college as routine on July 15. Midway, three men on bike emerged, and they were armed with rods and sticks. They severely beat me up with intention to kill,” the FIR stated citing Anuj.

Police launched an investigation and arrested three suspects on Friday.

According to Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city), the three suspects told police that they were hired by some staff of MMH College through a class IV employee, Dharmendra (single name).

They said that they were hired for ₹25,000 and instructed to break Kumar’s legs, and thoroughly beat him “to teach him a lesson”, he added.

“There were apprehensions that some college student had hired the suspects, but the case turned otherwise and we are trying to trace the prime suspects,” said DCP Kumar.

“During interrogation, the three suspects told us that they were hired through Dharmendra. Presently, he has gone to Haridwar for the annual Kanwar Yatra. We have information that the suspects were known to Dharmendra and he hired them for some college staff which had office rivalry/enmity with Kumar. Investigation is on in the case and more arrests will follow,” the DCP added.