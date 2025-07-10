Ghaziabad traffic police announce traffic curbs for light vehicles

In the wake of Kanwar Yatra, the Ghaziabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions for light vehicles from 12pm July 14 onwards , allowing them to travel only on the Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway. These diversions will affect the Delhi-Meerut road, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and the Muradnagar canal roads, said police. In the wake of Kanwar Yatra, the Ghaziabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The officials said that movement of all types of light vehicles will be banned from 10pm on July 17 till the morning of July 25 on the two-laned Muradnagar canal road. The 111km canal road connects commuters from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad to Purkazi near UP-Uttarakhand border, and this road is constructed alongside the Upper Ganga Canal which originates from Haridwar.

“From July 14, 12pm onwards, the light vehicles on the Delhi-Meerut road will be able to travel only on the Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway. This carriageway would cater to incoming (Meerut-Ghaziabad) and outgoing (Ghaziabad-Meerut) traffic. The opposite side carriageway (Meerut to Ghaziabad) will be exclusively used for the movement of Kanwariyas. From 10pm on July 17, no movement of light vehicles will be permitted on any of the two carriageways,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (traffic), Sachchidanand.

The diversions for heavy traffic vehicles have been announced from July 11, and these will continue on the three major roads till the morning of July 25. Movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be banned from July 17, 10pm, said ADCP Sachchidanand.

“If the movement of Kanwariyas is not much, we can allow traffic from Delhi to Meerut and Meerut to Delhi on the Delhi-Meerut carriageway of the expressway. The other side will be completely reserved for the movement of Dak Kanwars. From 10pm on July 17, all vehicles will be restricted on both carriageways of the expressway,” said ADCP Sachchidanand.

The officials said that once the traffic is restricted on Delhi-Meerut Expressway from July 17, the commuters will use NH 9 and proceed towards Hapur to reach their destinations in Meerut and beyond. Similar restrictions will be observed on the Meerut tri-crossing to Seemapuri border road. The tri-junction is a major connecting point for vehicles that travel to Meerut and Uttarakhand while using the Delhi-Meerut road.

The traffic police said that from 12 noon on July 14, vehicles moving towards the Seemapuri border from the tri-junction will be able to ply on one side (Seemapuri to Meerut tri-junction) of the road.

“All the incoming and outgoing traffic on the road will be completely restricted on both sides from 10pm on July 17,” ADCP added.

“The arrangements for closure of schools, educational institutions, industrial units, etc., located alongside the Delhi Meerut road will be taken up as per arrangements done till last year. We will speak to the police and traffic officials about this, and any closure will be announced in the coming days,” said Deepak Meena, district magistrate.

In Ghaziabad, the Kanwar route spans 25km from Muradnagar to Tila Morh and 42.5km from the Kadrabad border to the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. An auxiliary route of about 53km on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9 will also be impacted.