Ghaziabad traffic police start issuing e-challans for violations on expressways

Officials from the Ghaziabad traffic police said on Wednesday that they have started receiving data from the systems installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway for detecting traffic violations and have started issuing e-challans to those violating traffic rules on the expressways.

The systems have paved the way for real-time tracking of traffic violations on the two expressways.

Traffic officials said of the daily traffic violations detected during the trail run of the systems, about 90% were related to overspeeding with erring vehicles clocking a speed up to 130-140kmph and sometimes even more on both the expressways.

The speed limit for cars/jeeps and other light vehicles is 100kmph while that for commercial vehicles is 80kmph in the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh.

“In the past couple of months, there were some issues with linking the data recorded in the systems with the control rooms, which have now been resolved. Now, the e-challans will be generated instantly as soon as the violations are detected by the systems installed by NHAI. In November, we issued about 22,302 challans and another 3,100 during the first seven days of December for over speeding,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

“The e-challans will now be issued daily as the data of violations is being streamlined. Apart from this, we are continuing to take action against wrong side driving, driving without safety gears, not driving in lanes and on-road parking,” he added .

The NHAI has covered the 19.8km stretch of phase 2 from UP-Gate to Dasna and the 32km stretch from Dasna to Meerut with CCTV cameras and automatic number plate readers (ANPRs), which will help detect violations and the registration number of erring vehicles.

“The ANPRs have been installed at the six entry/exit points on the DME while CCTV cameras have been put in place at every kilometre of the stretch. We are sharing regular data of the violations on the expressways with the Ghaziabad traffic police,” said Arvind Kumar, project director of NHAI.

Officials familiar with the working of the systems said the facilities can detect the registration number of the vehicles with 99% accuracy. About 5% of the vehicles were allegedly found violating traffic norms during the trial run of the systems on the DME.

For the purpose of controlling the systems that will record traffic violations, the NHAI has come up with a control room each in phase 1, 2 and 4 of the DME while a master control room has been set up at Dasna in Ghaziabad.

Currently, there is an estimated movement of about 120,000 passenger car units (PCUs) per day on DME’s phase 1 from Akshardham in Delhi to UP-Gate while phase 2 has an estimated traffic of about 60,000 PCUs, besides about 40,000 PCU on phase 4.

There are about 40,000 PCUs plying on the EPE per day.