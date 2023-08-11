Ghaziabad traffic police to implement tyre-killer spikes to curb wrong side driving

In a determined effort to curb the trend of wrong-side driving, the Ghaziabad traffic police have unveiled a comprehensive plan of installing cutting-edge tyre-killer spikes at 15 pivotal flyovers scattered across the city, officials aware of the matter said. Designed to deter and penalize errant motorists, this initiative seeks to enhance road safety and maintain orderly traffic flow.

According to officials, Ghaziabad has witnessed a surge in instances of wrong-side driving.

Official records state that there were instances of 18418 challans issued against those driving wrong sides in 2021 while 37002 challans were issued for the same offence in 2022. The police beefed up the enforcement and issued 49535 challans for wrong-side driving during the period January to May this year.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, traffic officials have earmarked 15 flyovers for the first phase of this transformative project. These flyovers include prominent locations like Vivekanand Nagar, Nehru Nagar, New Bus Adda, Ghanta Ghar, and more.

Ramanand Kushwaha, additional DCP (traffic), said, “The prevalence of wrong-side driving poses not only a rampant issue but also jeopardizes the safety of both incoming and outgoing traffic. To counteract this concern, our plan entails the strategic installation of tyre-killing spikes on the exit sides of the designated flyovers. The spikes, ingeniously designed, will puncture the tires of vehicles moving against the designated flow. However, vehicles adhering to the designated flow of traffic will remain unaffected.”

The officials said that they have sent a communication in this regard to the development authority.

“The communication is sent to get the funds for the project after required approvals. Once this is through, we will start with the project,” Kushwaha added.

However, the proposed initiative has garnered some concerns from the community.

“The spikes could prove risky for two-wheeler drivers who may also fall, and it may also damage the vehicles. Further, such experiments should be first implemented on any major road and proper warning signs should be put up so that people know that the road has the presence of spikes. Overall, the idea seems not feasible,” said Vikrant Sharma, a lawyer at Ghaziabad court.

Akash Vashishtha, another lawyer, said that the traffic police needs to recalibrate their deployment strategies and collaborate with authorities to enhance overall traffic infrastructure.

Six members of a family on their way to a temple in Rajasthan from Meerut were killed and two others injured when their sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a speeding bus driving the wrong way on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on July 11.

