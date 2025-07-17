Ghaziabad: 2 arrested over gang-rape of minor girl; two on the run

Two men were arrested by Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in her flat at a high-rise on July 13, investigators said. The arrested individuals, both 18 years old, are associates of a 17-year-old minor who is on the run along with a fourth suspect, also an adult. The girl’s father registered a complaint the day after the incident at Kavi Nagar police station, naming a minor boy and three unidentified associates. (HT Photos)

The girl’s father registered a complaint the day after the incident at Kavi Nagar police station, naming a minor boy and three unidentified associates, police said. According to the FIR, filed on Monday, the alleged assault occurred around 11.30am when the girl was alone at home after her mother went to a local market, officers aware of the case added.

“In connection with the incident, the police arrested two of the accused, identified as Lucky and Deep Raj, the two friends of the minor boy. Those arrested are aged a couple of months above 18 years. The minor is 17 years old and a student of class 11 at the same school as the girl. His third friend, Tushar, is also over 18 years old. He and the minor boy are absconding, and teams are trying to trace them,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle).

The FIR alleges that the minor boy, who had been messaging the girl since July 11 requesting a meeting, arrived at her house with three friends, and they allegedly raped her one after the other in a room. When the girl’s mother returned home, she found the door open and four boys inside the house. She locked the house from inside and called her husband, who informed police. The victim’s neighbours allegedly arrived during this time and made the four boys flee the house.

ACP Verma said that “entry and exit of the four suspects in the high-rise is part of the investigation.”

Police investigation revealed that the girl and the minor boy were in contact through a social media platform and both study at the same school. “The medical examination of the girl was conducted, and it revealed no internal or external injuries,” said an investigator attached to the case.

The girl was scheduled to give statements before a magistrate on Tuesday but declined, complaining of fever. “he statements of the girl were conducted before a magistrate on Wednesday,” the ACP added.

An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 70(2) (gang rape of a woman under eighteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.