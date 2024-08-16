Ghaziabad: Auto driver stops to help family stuck on NH-9, crushed by speeding truck

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old auto driver was killed after his vehicle was hit by a speeding truck as he stopped on National Highway 9 (NH-9) near Masuri in Ghaziabad to help a family whose car had broken down on late Thursday night, police officials said on Friday. The police said that the incident happened near the Upper Ganga Canal over-bridge on NH-9 near Masuri around 12.15am on Friday (Representative image)

“Their Honda Civic car malfunctioned and broke down on the over-bridge near Masuri on late Thursday night. Finding no help nearby during night, they spotted an auto coming on NH-9 and waived him for help. The auto driver responded to their call. As he was about to park his auto roadside, an unidentified speeding truck coming from behind hit his auto. The auto suffered major damage and the driver suffered critical injuries,” said Naresh Kumar, SHO of Masuri police station.

The officials said that the speeding truck also hit the Honda Civic car in process and injured Mainuddin Ali, 25, his wife Aaliya, 22, and their minor son aged five years. All are stated to be resident of Hafizpur in Hapur and were rushed by police to a private hospital in Pilkhuwa.

The police identified the auto driver as Narendra Kumar Yadav who succumbed during treatment after rushed to community health centre in Dasna.

He was native of Amroha district.

“The auto driver suffered critical injuries and succumbed during treatment. The injured family was also rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable. We have not received any complaint so far and will register an FIR when we receive a complaint. We are trying to scan CCTV footages on NH-9 to trace the truck which fled the incident site,” SHO added.