Ghaziabad:Murder case filed after autopsy report of body found in Niwari

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have filed a case of murder against unidentified persons after the autopsy reports of a seven-year-old boy, whose body was found in a trolley-bag near the Upper Ganga Canal in Niwari on December 17, came in, police said. The Ghaziabad police have filed a case of murder against unidentified persons after the autopsy reports of a seven-year-old boy, whose body was found in a trolley-bag near the Upper Ganga Canal in Niwari on December 17, came in. (Representational Photo)

Investigators said that several teams are probing the case in order to identify the deceased and also to trace the suspects behind the incident.

The trolley bag was spotted by some locals on Tuesday morning and they informed the Niwari police station. The police said locals got alarmed when they spotted several stray dogs attacking the bag and went to have a look.

“The autopsy report has confirmed that the boy was smothered to death. Following this, we registered an FIR for murder against unidentified suspects at the Niwari police station. We have also sought an opinion in case any sexual-assault was indicated. The reports will be sent for further examination to ascertain this,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, ACP of Modinagar circle.

The police said the body of the deceased had some scratch marks but no other visible injuries.