Govt seeks list of Noida authority officials violating service terms

Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has sought details of officials who are under transfer and still not leaving the Noida authority office in violation of the service rules, sources said.

According to existing rules, Noida authority officials who are on deputation and those belonging to other government departments can stay for a maximum period of three years only. After three years, these officials have to return to their parental department if there is no fresh order in this regard, said officials.

However, at least 10 officials working in different departments, including engineering, health and water works have continued to work under the Noida authority even after the maximum time period, said sources.

The minister has written to the Noida authority and issued directions to send a list of these officials, sources added.

“We have sought a list of officials who are working against the prescribed rules in the Noida authority. If their term is over, they should immediately go back to their original department. We will take stern action against such officials,” said minister Gupta.

“We are yet to get a copy of the letter from the state government. We will comply as and when we get the letter,” said a Noida authority official, who requested not to be named.

