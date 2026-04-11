Gr Noida authority to finalise agency to develop logistics park

NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it has decided to finalise an agency to develop a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) in Sector Kappa-II of Greater Noida, near the Inland Container Depot in Dadri.

The proposed facility will be developed on 174 acres, officials said (HT)

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The proposed facility will be developed on 174 acres and is strategically located, with proximity to Noida International Airport and easy access to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, an official said.

The authority has issued a tender to select a developer through an e-auction, the official said.

This is a separate project as another multi-modal logistic hub is being developed by the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited under the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) in Bodaki.

Saumya Srivastava, additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority, said, “The project will help in creating an industrial hub in Greater Noida with strong logistic facilities. This will also save costs in logistics for businesses in the area, will boost the business activities and create jobs and opportunities,” said Srivastava.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority announced the project last year, with three firms - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Super Handlers, and Empezar Logistics - submitting proposals. Following evaluation of those proposals, the authority has now moved ahead with the tendering process to finalise a developer through e-tendering, where the highest bidder will bag the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority announced the project last year, with three firms - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Super Handlers, and Empezar Logistics - submitting proposals. Following evaluation of those proposals, the authority has now moved ahead with the tendering process to finalise a developer through e-tendering, where the highest bidder will bag the project. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The project will cover around 7 lakh square metres earmarked for core logistics and warehousing activities, said officials. The reserve price of the land has been fixed at ₹11,000 per square metre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project will cover around 7 lakh square metres earmarked for core logistics and warehousing activities, said officials. The reserve price of the land has been fixed at ₹11,000 per square metre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposed park will include container terminals, cargo yards, cold storage warehouses, and facilities for handling bulk and break-bulk cargo. The developer can establish rail-linked multi-modal logistics facilities for cargo handling and transportation services, along with dedicated cargo handling yards equipped with mechanised solutions for bulk cargo. The plan also includes mechanised warehousing and specialised storage solutions, including cold storage, as well as trucking business facilities to support first- and last-mile transportation of goods, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed park will include container terminals, cargo yards, cold storage warehouses, and facilities for handling bulk and break-bulk cargo. The developer can establish rail-linked multi-modal logistics facilities for cargo handling and transportation services, along with dedicated cargo handling yards equipped with mechanised solutions for bulk cargo. The plan also includes mechanised warehousing and specialised storage solutions, including cold storage, as well as trucking business facilities to support first- and last-mile transportation of goods, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the tender conditions, the selected applicant will be required to invest a minimum of around ₹1,000 crore in the project and help generate about 5,000 jobs. The allotment will be made on a leasehold basis for a period of 90 years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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