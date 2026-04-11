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Gr Noida authority to finalise agency to develop logistics park

Greater Noida plans a multi-modal logistics park in Sector Kappa-II on 174 acres, boosting jobs and business, with a minimum ₹1,000 crore investment required.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
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NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Friday said it has decided to finalise an agency to develop a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) in Sector Kappa-II of Greater Noida, near the Inland Container Depot in Dadri.

The proposed facility will be developed on 174 acres, officials said (HT)

The proposed facility will be developed on 174 acres and is strategically located, with proximity to Noida International Airport and easy access to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, an official said.

The authority has issued a tender to select a developer through an e-auction, the official said.

This is a separate project as another multi-modal logistic hub is being developed by the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited under the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) in Bodaki.

Saumya Srivastava, additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority, said, “The project will help in creating an industrial hub in Greater Noida with strong logistic facilities. This will also save costs in logistics for businesses in the area, will boost the business activities and create jobs and opportunities,” said Srivastava.

As per the tender conditions, the selected applicant will be required to invest a minimum of around 1,000 crore in the project and help generate about 5,000 jobs. The allotment will be made on a leasehold basis for a period of 90 years.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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