Gr Noida: BKU seeks release of detained protesting GIMS contractual staff

GREATER NOIDA: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Monday protested at the Gautam Budh Nagar district headquarters in Surajpur, demanding the release of workers detained during last week’s police action at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, and withdrawal of criminal cases lodged against them. Monday’s demonstration came days after police detained around 50 protesters last Wednesday night at the GIMS during a late-night operation to end their sit-in. (HT Photo)

GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, meanwhile, urged the protesting contractual staff to resume work and nominate three representatives for talks with a three-member committee constituted by the institute under the chairmanship of the district administration.

Monday’s demonstration came days after police detained around 50 protesters last Wednesday night at the GIMS during a late-night operation to end their sit-in being staged for regularisation of contractual staff’s services and implementation of equal pay for equal work and payment of wages in accordance with state government norms.

Hospital authorities have maintained that direct regularisation of contractual employees is not permissible under existing recruitment rules.

Led by BKU district chief Robin Nagar, members of the farmers union on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the district magistrate through additional district magistrate (administration) Manglesh Dubey, seeking withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters and action on their demands.

Talking to HT , BKU district president Rajeev Malik said, “For the past two to three years, every movement raising legitimate public issues has faced administrative pressure. The action against GIMS employees has raised serious concerns over the way peaceful demonstrations are being handled.”

Demanding unconditional release of all detained workers, BKU national general secretary and spokesperson Pawan Khatana, said, “Employees, including women, were protesting peacefully for their demands. Resorting to force and registering criminal cases against them is unacceptable in a democratic system. We demand that all cases be withdrawn and the workers’ demands be addressed through dialogue.”

The union also sought a high-level inquiry into the functioning of GIMS and alleged irregularities in the administration of the institute. It demanded action against the hospital’s director. The union, however, did not provide evidence to support the allegations.

BKU leaders warned of intensifying the agitation if the administration failed to act on their demands.

In an appeal on Monday, GIMS director Dr (Brig.) said, “Our doors are always open for dialogue. If the employees still have any doubts or concerns, they can approach the administration at any time and they will be heard sympathetically. We appeal to all employees to return to work so that patient care is not affected.”

“Whatever issues can be resolved at the institute level will be addressed immediately, while matters requiring a government decision will be forwarded for appropriate action,” he added.

The employees have been demanding regularisation of services, implementation of equal pay for equal work and payment of wages in accordance with state government norms.

The hospital, meanwhile, said outpatient and inpatient services have remained unaffected despite the agitation. According to the institute, over 800 patients visited the hospital till 11am on Monday, and healthcare services were continuing at full capacity.