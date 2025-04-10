Menu Explore
Greater Noida: 2 dupe cab aggregator firm by registering as drivers with fake IDs; held

ByArun Singh, Greater Noida
Apr 10, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Two men were arrested in Greater Noida for forging documents to scam a cab aggregator, obtaining loans and earning ₹45,000–50,000 daily.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a cab aggregator company by forging vehicle registration certificates (RCs), driving licences, and Aadhaar cards to register as cab drivers and avail themselves of micro-loans before abandoning the IDs, police said. 

Police said the duo used to forge around 10 RCs, DLs, and Aadhaar cards a day to register fake IDs and take loans of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000– <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 each before blocking the IDs and repeating the cycle (Representational image)
Police said the duo used to forge around 10 RCs, DLs, and Aadhaar cards a day to register fake IDs and take loans of 5,000– 6,000 each before blocking the IDs and repeating the cycle

The accused, identified as Umer, 26, and Muzaffar Jamal, 27, both residents of Delhi, were arrested in Ecotech 1 after a local resident reported suspicious activity involving a Hyundai i10 car. “We received a tip-off that an i10 car had been roaming in the Ecotech 1 area for the past few days. When we interrogated the cab driver, the fraud was revealed,” said station house officer (Ecotech 1) Arvind Kumar Verma.

Greater Noida additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said the duo had been running the racket for over a month. “They used to forge around 10 RCs, DLs, and Aadhaar cards per day to register fake IDs and take loans of 5,000– 6,000 each before blocking the IDs and repeating the cycle.” 

“The exact amount will be ascertained after contacting the cab aggregator company. The suspects revealed that they used to earn 45,000 to 50,000 a day,” they added.

Explaining their modus operandi, SHO Verma said Jamal created the fake documents using Photoshop, while Umer registered as a driver. Jamal would then book 10–12 fake rides daily, followed by long-distance rides over 10,000 to trigger the aggregator’s loan facility. “They repeated this process several times,” Verma said.

Police recovered 500 fake IDs, 21 mobile phones, a printer, and the Hyundai i10 from their possession. SHO Verma added that the suspects had learned the process of availing such loans from an associate.

A case has been registered under “forgery” sections 338 and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and their bank accounts are under scrutiny. Police said they will contact the cab aggregator to identify more suspects.

