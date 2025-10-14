Greater Noida: 20-yr-old crushed by train after bike slips at railway tracks in Dadri

A 20-year-old man was crushed to death under a speeding train in a freak accident on Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle slipped while he tried to cross a closed railway barrier in Dadri, Greater Noida, police said on Monday. The victim was returning home when he attempted to cross the Boraki railway crossing from under the closed barrier, officials said. “As he came on the track, he suddenly applied brakes on spotting a train and tripped,” said a police officer. (Video Grab/HT Photos)

The victim, identified by police as Tushar Kumar, a resident of Datawali village, was returning home when he attempted to cross the Boraki railway crossing from under the closed barrier, officials said. “As he came on the track, he suddenly applied brakes on spotting a train and tripped,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

CCTV footage from the site captured the horrifying sequence of events in just 12 seconds. The video shows Tushar manoeuvring his motorcycle across the tracks when the bike suddenly slips. He is seen trying to lift it, but as the train approaches at high speed, he abandons the vehicle and attempts to run along the track. Within seconds, he is hit and crushed by the train.

Kumar, who was pursuing his studies and took up occasional work, lived with his parents. His wedding was scheduled for next month, officials said.

“Tushar’s home is located a few metres away from the railway crossing. As his family members learned of the incident through locals, they rushed to the spot and recovered his dismembered body parts,” said senior sub-inspector (Dadri police station) Dinanath Yadav.

Later, the family conducted the last rites without informing the police, the official cited above said. Railway authorities informed the police about the incident on Monday. When contacted, the family declined to file a complaint, officials said.

There were also claims from locals that the railway barriers were open when the accident took place. However, investigators refuted this, citing the CCTV footage. “The barrier itself is not visible in the video, but it’s clear from the sequence that it was closed, and he went under it with his motorcycle,” said a police officer familiar with the probe.