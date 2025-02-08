Greater Noida: 37 villages told to clear illegal constructions from Hindon, Yamuna floodplains

In a decisive move to protect the floodplains of rivers Hindon and Yamuna, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued a stern directive to residents of 37 villages to dismantle unauthorised constructions immediately, district officials said on Friday. The district administration has been issuing warnings against the illegal establishments on the floodplains and issuing a fresh warning on Friday, that if any illegal construction is being carried out in these areas, it must be removed immediately. (HT Photo)

The administration has made it clear that it will not be liable for any damages caused by flooding in these areas and will not provide compensation for losses incurred on account of illegal developments.

As per the information from Ghaziabad’s irrigation department, 37 villages have been identified to be in the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon. These include Chhajarsi, Chotpur, Garhi Chaukhandi, Haibatpur, Parthala Khanjarpur, Saurkha Zahidabad, Bisrakh, Kakerala Khwaspur, Alawardi Haldoni, Jalpura, Kuleshra, Ilabas, Suthiyana, Shahdara, Lakhnawali, Begumpur, Mubarikpur, Gujarpur, Jhatta, Badauli, Tughalpur, Kondli Bongar, Shafipur, Chuharpur, Momanathal, Tilwara, Motipur, Garhi Samastipur, Kondli Khadar, Badauli Khadar, Kambakshpur, Aurangabad, Gulavali, Dalelpur, Yakutpur, Dostpur Mangroli, and Asadullapur.

The district administration has been issuing warnings against the illegal establishments on the floodplains and issuing a fresh warning on Friday, that if any illegal construction is being carried out in these areas, it must be removed immediately, citing government order dated 16.03.2010 and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated 20.05.2013. The district administration has emphasized that no construction of any kind is permitted on these sites.

The administration clarified that in case of floods, any damage caused to illegal constructions will not be compensated by the government, administration, or irrigation department. Additionally, no flood protection measures will be undertaken in these areas. The administration also warned that any damages resulting from unauthorized structures will be recovered from those responsible for such constructions.

“The NGT’s directives and government orders will be strictly enforced. Any unauthorised construction in the floodplain areas of Hindon and Yamuna will not be tolerated. Residents must cooperate with the administration and remove illegal structures immediately,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Residents and encroachers have been urged to voluntarily remove illegal constructions. Officials informed that if the encroachments are not cleared voluntarily, strict legal action will be taken against violators.

The administration has also urged people not to buy or invest in land in the floodplain areas, as no construction will be permitted, and legal action will be taken against violators.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration had issued a similar directive in May 2024 as well, appealing to residents to raze or demolish their illegally build houses and establishments on the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon.