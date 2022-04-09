Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida authority decides to redevelop Kasna and Surajpur villages
noida news

Greater Noida authority decides to redevelop Kasna and Surajpur villages

Officials said the authority will spend ₹100 crore on the redevelopment project--it has sanctioned a ₹50 crore budget for each village--which will include beautifying drains, developing green zones along storm water drains, renovating old historic buildings, etc
The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan and others at Kasna village on Friday. (Sourced)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByVinod Rajput

The Greater Noida authority has decided to redevelop two of the city’s old villages --Kasna and Surajpur --whose residents are facing multiple issues such as bad roads, overflowing drains, sanitation problems and choked sewers, officials said Friday.

The authority’s chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan inspected Kasna and Surajpur along with the staff and prepared a roadmap for the redevelopment of both villages on Friday.

“We have directed the staff to issue tenders to select an agency for the redevelopment project. We have a target to prepare a detailed project report in the next three months so that work can be started on the ground at the earliest,” said Bhooshan.

Officials said the authority will spend 100 crore on the redevelopment project--it has sanctioned a 50 crore budget for each village--which will include beautifying drains, developing green zones along storm water drains, renovating old historic buildings, constructing footpaths and roads, recreational zones and parks, among other services.

RELATED STORIES

The authority has set a target to complete the redevelopment project by 2025.

Currently, Dadri Road in Surajpur, a key road,is in bad condition--there are overflowing drains--and residents of the areas around it face drinking water issues and other civic problems. Similarly, Kasna Road that connects Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk--the city’s busiest traffic junction--with Eastern Peripheral Expressway is completely encroached upon by vendors and parked auto-rickshaws. The authority has plans to beautify these two roads-- Dadri Road and Kasna Road--with walkways and greenery after removing encroachments, said officials.

“The Greater Noida authority has made a lot of promises in the past with regard to development work in urban villages. But nothing has happened so far. We hope that the redevelopment plan is implemented as promised. These two villages face problems such as bad roads, overflowing sewers, improper sanitation and others,” said Praveen Bharatiya, founder-president of India Against Corruption, a citizens’ group in Greater Noida.

In 1992, Greater Noida was established by the Uttar Pradesh government to house industrial units in the region. The Gautam Budh Nagar’s district magistrate office, district court and police building all are located in Surajpur, around 25km from central Noida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP