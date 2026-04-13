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Greater Noida authority launches scheme 24 industrial plots

The scheme includes plots, measuring between around 9,000 sqms to 1,00,000 sqms, located in Ecotech-01 (Extension 1), Ecotech-06, Ecotech-08, Ecotech-10, Ecotech-11, and Sector-16

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
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Noida: The Greater Noida authority has launched an industrial plot scheme, offering 24 plots across multiple sectors to draw investment and boost industrial growth in the region, officials said on Sunday.

Applicants can apply online through Nivesh Mitra portal or the Authority’s website. Last date to apply is May 12. (HT Archive)

The scheme includes plots, measuring between around 9,000 square metres (sqms) to 1,00,000 square metres, located in Ecotech-01 (Extension 1), Ecotech-06, Ecotech-08, Ecotech-10, Ecotech-11, and Sector-16.

Saumya Srivastava, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority, told HT, “The applicants will be evaluated on parameters such as financial strength, net worth, and potential for employment generation. Additional weightage will be given to start-ups, export-oriented units, women entrepreneurs, and applicants from SC/ST categories, as well as proposing expansion of existing industries. Applicants will then be called for an interview before final allotment.”

Officials said the registration amount has been fixed at 10% of the premium value of the plot, based on the current industrial land rates of 35,000 per sqm.

The allottees will have the option to make full and final payment of total premium of the plot within 90 days from the allotment letter or pay 40% of the total premium within 60 days of allotment and remaining amount in 4 years in half-yearly instalments. The allotment will be on leasehold basis for 90 years.

In addition to this, Sector-16 will have three plots measuring 18,560 sqm, 29,046 sqm and 11,111 sqm and Ecotech-06 will have the largest plot measuring 1 lakh sqm, estimated to be worth 350 crore.

People can set up industries of agro and food processing, handloom and textile, electronics manufacturing, semiconductor, electric vehicle, defence and aerospace, data centre, dairy and poultry, solar renewable energy, etc. said officials.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

greater noida authority investment
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