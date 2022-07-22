Greater Noida authority relieves 21 engineers after UP minister issues warning

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida authority has relieved 21 engineers, leaving the civic body understaffed, officials said. The statement government transferred 28 authority employees on July 2, but seven, including a general manager, have not been relieved yet to ensure proper functioning of municipal work.

The move follows a warning issued by Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta which stated that the engineers should either be “relieved or face suspension”. These employees have been shifted to Kanpur and Gorakhpur authorities.

“We have relieved 21 employees who were shifted by the industry department. There were not relieved earlier because it would cause administrative issue,” a Greater Noida official said.

The Greater Noida authority at present has a staff strength of around 230 employees including general manager, deputy general manager, senior manager, manager, junior manager, clerks and others. At least 500 employees are required to run civic functions smoothly in a city spread across 38000 hectares.

Authority officials said that though the industry department has transferred 28 staff members, it is yet to send replacement for them. Meanwhile the UP industry minister said, “We have learnt that many employees in Noida and Greater Noida are staying in the twin industrial cities despite their transfer orders. Most of them have been living there for 30 years. This is the last warning for them . If they do not leave Greater Noida and Noida and join their new postings, we will suspend them all.”

The Noida authority has also shifted more than 20 employees following orders from the UP minister.

