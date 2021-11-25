Greater Noida: Farmer issues will be resolved on priority, says addl chief secy

To ensure that farmer protests do not spoil the grand foundation laying ceremony of the Noida international airport on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday interacted with farmers and promised to address their grievances on priority.

A section of farmers, whose land is acquired for the airport project in Jewar, Greater Noida, are angry for multiple reasons that include a hefty fee that is being charged for getting an electricity connection in the airport township, where displaced farmers are being rehabilitated. Also, some farmers are yet to get plots farmers and the services at the township are incomplete, farmers have alleged.

Additional chief secretary SP Goyal, along with other officials, on Thursday inspected the township in Jewar Bangar and also interacted with farmers to understand their issues.

“Farmers are happy with the airport as it has changed their life and, in the future, it will create huge opportunities for them as it will for the entire region. We interacted with farmers at the township and they all are happy with the airport project,” said Goyal.

Farmers said basic facilities such as a cremation ground have not been provided in the airport township.

“The Gautam Budh Nagar administration is yet to provide residential plots to some farmers and also fulfil its promises on jobs. The administration should settle all issues related to rehabilitation without delay,” said Mukesh Kumar, a farmer from Rohi village.

The administration acquired and handed over 1,334 hectares of land to airport concessionaire who has already taken possession of the land. And the administration is now in the process of acquiring another 1,365 hectares for the second phase of the greenfield airport. However, farmers are demanding higher compensation this time.

Asked about these concerns, Goyal said, “The administration is already addressing every issue of farmers and it will continue to resolve their issues on priority. We acquired the 1,334 hectares under phase 1 with the support of farmers. Similarly, we will do so for the second phase as well. It is quite visible that farmers are supporting this project happily as it will create opportunities for them — the land rate has already picked up in Jewar and other villages nearby.”

