Greater Noida hikes farmers’ land compensation to 6,415 per sqm

NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has revised the land acquisition compensation for farmers from ₹4,125 to ₹6,415 per square metre (sqm) for development projects — an increase of ₹2,290 per sqm, officials said.

Farmers have repeatedly protested for a hike in land compensation. Officials said the rate revision would make land acquisition easier.

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They added that farmers who opt to receive a 6 per cent “abadi plot” will receive compensation of ₹5,725 per sqm, officials said. Under the abadi plot scheme, farmers receive 6 per cent of their original land in the form of a developed plot.

Farmers have repeatedly protested for a hike in land compensation. Officials said the rate revision would make land acquisition easier.

Sunil Kumar Singh, Greater Noida authority additional CEO, said: “The authority has reintroduced the provision for allotting abadi plots, which had been discontinued in 2016. Now, farmers who surrender there will be compensated ₹6,415 per sqm, while those opting for 6 per cent abadi plots will be allotted land in separately developed residential sectors.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, these abadi plots allotted to farmers will follow the same planning pattern as other residential, industrial and builders’ sectors. Farmers will receive a reservation letter for their abadi plot when their land is registered in favour of the authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, these abadi plots allotted to farmers will follow the same planning pattern as other residential, industrial and builders’ sectors. Farmers will receive a reservation letter for their abadi plot when their land is registered in favour of the authority. {{/usCountry}}

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To simplify the process, officials said a land acquisition cell, headed by the additional CEO, will be constituted to assist farmers in completing the purchase process and minimise office visits. Officials explained that the compensation process will also be more transparent, with the entire amount transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts.

They added that the minimum and maximum size of an abadi plot is 40 sqm and 2,500 sqm, respectively. Farmers will also receive separate compensation for assets located on their land at the time of the purchase, officials said.

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Officials said the compensation rate has been revised several times over the past decade but this time it has seen a significant increase, said officials. The land rate in Greater Noida in 2014 was ₹3,500 per sqm, which increased to ₹3,750 in 2022. It was further revised to ₹4,124 per sqm in 2023 and remained unchanged until the latest revision, officials added.

Additionally, officials said land located along major roads will prioritsed for allocation of abadi plots.