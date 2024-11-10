Greater Noida issues tender for work on Master Plan 2041

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is set to work on the Master Plan 2041 and have issued a tender, officials said on Sunday, adding that they will take findings of the 2021 plan as the basis. According to the tender, infrastructures of drinking water supply, drainage, and sewage treatment will be planned based on the population density mentioned in Master Plan 2021 and then assessment will be done for the 2041 plan. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the tender, infrastructures of drinking water supply, drainage, and sewage treatment will be planned based on the population density mentioned in Master Plan 2021 and then assessment will be done for the 2041 plan, said officials. A pre-bid conference is scheduled for November 14, with submissions due by November 28. Technical bids will open on December 2, officials said.

“We aim to design structures for drainage and sewage networks including the apparatus for drinking water supply on the basis of population mentioned in these two master plans. As per the study, the master plans envision the population and its pressure on the existing infrastructure, and the future planning related with the utility services,” Saumya Srivastava, additional chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority, said.

A consultant will be hired and a detailed project report (DPR) will be developed focusing on water, sewage and storm water drainage systems for the next 15-20 years. The consultant will be responsible for analysing the existing water infrastructure, such as storage facilities and distribution networks. This involves thorough data verification, site evaluations and network assessment from source to users. The consultant will also review the Ganga Water treatment plant, forecast 2041 demands and design appropriate supply schemes, whilst developing digital management systems and implementing 24x7 water supply with metering.

The project aims to upgrade existing utilities to provide regular water supply, implement water auditing, GIS mapping and establish advanced operating systems. The move aims to develop robust infrastructure supporting urban expansion, particularly focusing on improving water storage and distribution across GNIDA’s initial phase covering 31,733 hectares.

The work will be divided into two phases. Stage 1 will focus on infrastructure analysis and immediate improvement, while Stage 2 will cover detailed budgeting and implementation of plans.

“The sewerage master plan involves collecting data from GNIDA’s draft Master Plan-2041 and evaluating current sewerage systems. The assessment includes analysing networks, treatment methods and forecasting discharge requirements for 2041. The plan involves existing and proposed treatment plants, GIS mapping and sustainable water recycling models, alongside environmental impact studies. Regarding storm water management, the consultant will assess the drainage network comprehensively, addressing hydraulic issues and developing solutions for waterlogged areas. The scope includes planning rainwater harvesting systems, surveying outfalls and conducting quantity analysis, whilst consulting various stakeholders regarding water bodies within the city,” another GNIDA official aware of the matter, said.