Greater Noida man killed by colleague over ‘friendship with woman’

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his colleague over his friendship with a female friend in Greater Noida’s Sirsa area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police identified the deceased as Suresh, who was living at Sirsa village, Greater Noida, and a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, working at a garment company in Greater Noida.

According to the police, Suresh was called by his 33-year-old colleague to meet near the Sirsa roundabout for a discussion. “During the conversation, they got into a verbal argument and assaulted each other. The accused, who had brought a cutter with a sharp edge, attacked him multiple times,” said Pankaj Sharma, station house officer, Kasna.

The suspect also sustained severe cuts on his hands. Police were alerted by locals; both injured were rushed to a hospital. “Suresh, who received grievous cuts on his neck and abdomen, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused sustained injuries and was taken into police custody and booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused sustained injuries and was taken into police custody and booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said, according to initial probe, the accused had been in contact with a female colleague for the past seven years. However, about one-and-a-half months ago, after both of them had a dispute over an issue, the woman began talking to Suresh.

The deceased, the accused, and their female colleague are married, police said, adding that a probe is underway.