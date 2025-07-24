Greater Noida: New OPDs, speciality clinics opened at GIMS

To strengthen and improve public healthcare infrastructure, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has come up with new facilities, including a dedicated Wellness Clinic, Super Speciality OPDs, and Private OPDs, officials said on Wednesday. The facilities, including non-invasive cardiac diagnostics such as ECG, Echo, and TMT, have been made operational on hospital’s fourth floor. (HT Photo)

The facilities, including non-invasive cardiac diagnostics such as ECG, Echo, and TMT, have been made operational on hospital’s fourth floor and are expected to benefit a wide cross-section of patients across NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. A health ATM for quick access to basic health data will also be available.

The expansion is seen as a significant step in bridging the gap between the public and private healthcare, particularly in terms of affordability and access and will focus on preventive, specialised and patient-friendly care, added officials.

“We are moving closer to our vision of providing holistic, inclusive and high-quality healthcare services. The new units are not just about treating diseases, but promoting early detection, prevention, and long-term wellness without imposing financial strain on the patient,” said GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta.

The wellness clinic will offer preventive care packages for individuals and corporate clients. The unit is equipped for general health screenings, cardiac and diabetic profiling, X-ray, EEG, spirometry, and other diagnostic services, added officials.

Talking about the health check-ups, GIMS director said, “We have introduced a basic check-up package at ₹330, covering CBC, height, weight and blood pressure, and an advanced package at ₹999 that includes liver, kidney, cardiac and thyroid profiles. In case of abnormal results, specific tests are available at 30-40% lower than the market rates. Consultation is free, with a nominal ₹100 charge for cardiac consultations.”

At the Super Speciality OPDs, consultations will be offered by experts in disciplines such as cardiology, neurosurgery, nephrology, oncology, and urology. A cardiologist, nephrologist and neurosurgeon have joined the team to boost the hospital’s specialist capacity.

In a move to offer specialised care closer to home, the services are intended to reduce patient dependence on private hospitals or distant tertiary care centres. Officials said the newly introduced private OPDs are designed for those seeking personalised, time-efficient consultations with specialist doctors.

The exact consultation charges for the Super Speciality and private OPDs are yet to be finalised and had not been confirmed by officials at the time of filing this report.

According to the officials, the daily OPD footfall exceeds 1,500, with its 300-bed facility nearing its full capacity, at present. Around 450 patients remain admitted at any given time. As the expansion plans are underway, officials said that once approved, the hospital is expected to get 750 beds.