Greater Noida police arrest 4 of ‘lift-and-loot’ gang following gunfight

NoidaThe Greater Noida Police on Saturday said they arrested four people involved in robberies following a brief gunfight near Zeta 1 roundabout in Greater Noida on Friday night. HT Image

Police said that the gang robbed people on the pretext of giving them lifts and then threatened their victims to give away their money. The suspects were identified as Mohamamd Sonu, Mohammad Hashar, Abdul Malik (residents of Ghaziabad), and Shahzad, a resident of Chuhadpur village in Greater Noida. Shahzad was injured in the firing and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, said officers.

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), Ashok Kumar, the most recent incident happened on Thursday night when the suspects offered a lift to a man and then took his money.

“On Thursday, the suspects offered a lift to the victim from Pari Chowk and took ₹1,200 from him. The gang transferred ₹52,000 from the victim’s UPI app to another number. The gang dropped the victim near Kasna village after which he submitted a complaint at Beta 2 police station and an FIR was registered against four unidentified suspects. Based on the victim’s statements, police teams began searching for the vehicle used by the suspects,” said additional DCP Kumar.

On Friday around 8pm, police spotted a vehicle matching the description given by the victim.

“When asked to stop, the suspects tried to speed away with the vehicle and tried to fire at the police party chasing them. In retaliatory firing, one of the suspects was injured on his leg, following which all four suspects were taken into police custody,” said Kumar.

