Greater Noida prepares list of 1,040 farmers eligible for plot allotment

The Greater Noida authority on Monday said it has prepared a list of at least 1,040 farmers to whom residential plots will be allotted in an effort to pre-empt a further protest by farmers, officials aware of the development have said.

In another protest, farmers met Laxmi Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar on March 15, to press for their demands, at the police commissioner office in sector 108 in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Farmers had threatened that they will resort to an indefinite protest outside the authority office if plots were not allotted to them, said officials.

The authority had started \allotting plots in November last year to farmers \whose land was acquired for the development of infrastructure and industrial projects. As per the rules, the authority allots 6% of the total acquired land back to the land owner. However, the authority delayed the allotment process since the past many years with the result that farmers in 39 villages whose land was acquired in 2000 are still waiting for the allotment, said officials.

“We have prepared the list of such farmers, whose plots have been readied to be allotted for residential use,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

According to the rules, the authority’s land department informs the urban town planning department about the size of residential land that should be allotted to a farmer on the basis of the land acquired for him/her. The town planning department then craves out the plots in residential sectors and the authority executes the registry of the plots in the name of the farmer allottee.

The authority will soon ready another list containing 705 farmers, whose plots will be finalized following the due process, said officials.

According to the authority, a total of 19,210 farmers are eligible to get plots for their residential usage.

The authority has so far allotted 17,074 plots to eligible farmers and allotment to remaining farmers is underway, said officials.

After the allotment process is over, the authority executes the registry to transfer the property title. So far, the authority said it has executed the registry of 12,435 plots and the paperwork for remaining plots is underway.

“The authority must expedite the process of executing registry of plots, which are earmarked in sectors. And the authority also must earmark the plots of remaining farmers without further delay,” said Manveer Bhati, a farmer leader.

