Greater Noida: Teams told to approach investors, ready action plan

The Greater Noida authority on Wednesday said it will approach those who want to make investments in the city after the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 received proposals worth ₹1 lakh crore, officials aware of the matter said. The authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari also met with the officials and directed them to communicate with the investors who signed agreements and ask them about their land requirements, officials said on Wednesday.

The UP government received proposals worth ₹ 34.9 crore from global and domestic investors, who signed the MoU during the summit. (HT Archvie)

Officials added that the staff has been told to make an action plan about how much investment will be made. The UP government, in the first week of March, directed the authorities to prepare details of those investors who want to set up units or buy land, following a memorandum of understanding submitted during the summit in Lucknow on February 12. The two authorities’ staff has been told to prepare the action plan by the end of March so that the other requirements can be worked out, said officials.

“Officials have been directed to make an action plan about the investors’ requirements and what kind of unit they wish to set up in Noida and Greater Noida. The action plan is important before the groundbreaking ceremony is organised in August 2023. Targets to raise investments worth ₹40,000 crore and ₹50,000 crore have been set for Greater Noida and Noida, respectively, for the groundbreaking ceremony,” said Maheshwari.

The UP government received proposals worth ₹34.9 crore from global and domestic investors, who signed the MoU during the summit. Now, the UP government has set a target of ₹16 lakh crore, for the entire state, before the groundbreaking ceremony, officials said.

