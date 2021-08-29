Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: Three footover bridges planned for pedestrians’ safety
noida news

Greater Noida: Three footover bridges planned for pedestrians’ safety

The Greater Noida authority is planning to build footover bridges (FOBs) at three locations -- Surajpur-Kasna road near district magistrate office, Kailash hospital near Pari Chowk intersection and near sector Gamma 2 -- in less than a year’s time to provide safe passage to pedestrians
By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:07 PM IST
HT Image

The Greater Noida authority is planning to build footover bridges (FOBs) at three locations -- Surajpur-Kasna road near district magistrate office, Kailash hospital near Pari Chowk intersection and near sector Gamma 2 -- in less than a year’s time to provide safe passage to pedestrians.

The authority has started issued a tender to hire the agency that will build these FOBs under the build-operate-transfer scheme. Under it, the agency will have 10 years to earn revenue to recover the cost, plus earn profit, from advertising on the bridge space and then transfer it to the authority. This way, officials from the authority said, the authority will not have to spend any money on the project.

“If all goes per plan, then the work will start on these three FOBs by September-end and will be open for public in nine months from that day,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida Authority.

The locations where the FOBs are slated to come up are heavy and high-speed traffic zones that pose a risk to pedestrians and people have long been demanding a resolution to this almost daily affair.

RELATED STORIES

“The authority has been promising the FOBs at these three points for a long time, but nothing has happened. We hope that now this time the work will not get delayed and general public will not be made to suffer for more time. Pedestrians have to face a lot of risk and trouble in the absence of FOBs,” said Alok Singh, founder member of Active Citizen team, a social group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man, transgender person arrested for kidnapping newborn from Muradnagar CHC

Noida: Now, fast train service at four more metro stations on Aqua Line

Noida landowners stage protests in Sector 145; demand quick demarcation of plots

Light rain brings relief to Noida
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP