Greater Noida: Under new scheme, 23 plots available for industrial purposes

The Greater Noida authority launched a scheme on Sunday as part of which it has thrown open 23 plots -- ranging from 450 square metres to 20 acres in size -- with the aim of providing an opportunity to those who want to set up a business in the industrial town. The authority has a target of creating 3,000 jobs with this scheme and earn ₹400 crore by selling the plots.

The authority will allot plots via lucky draw for plots having a size of less than 4,000 square metres. Plots larger than 4,000 square metres will be allotted after conducting an interview with the interested eligible parties, verifying their credentials and scanning the documents submitted by the companies.

The authority hopes the scheme will attract an investment of around ₹800 crore for all the industrial projects that will be set up on the plots.

“We came up with this scheme as many people were demanding industrial plots to set up their businesses. Those who apply within October 31 will get the plots in the first week of November ,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida authority.

The plots that will be allotted to the interested parties are located in sector Ecotech 1, Ecotech 10, Ecotech 8, 6, 16, 11 and Udyog Vihar Extension. Those interested can apply by logging on to the Greater Noida authority’s portal or www.niveshmitra.up.nic.in.

“We will carry out the entire plot allotment process online. The applicant will get both the allotment letter and the possession offer online so that he can set up the business without any delay and hassle. We are also developing 10 new industrial sectors, where businesses can be set up,” said Bhooshan.

Of the 23 plots that will be allotted for setting up businesses, eight are in Sector Ecotech 1, two in Ecotech 10, six in Ecotech 8, two in Sector Ecotech 6, two in Ecotech 16, two in Ecotech 11 and one in Udyog Vihar Extension.

