Greenbelt encroachment under NGT lens in Greater Noida’s Sigma 2

Greater Noida: In an ongoing case before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about alleged encroachment and misuse of green belts in Sector Sigma 2 of Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) Greater Noida, has submitted that the green belt area is reeling under encroachments and illegal constructions. The case has been highlighted by the RWA, Sector Sigma 2, raising concerns about green belts 9, 10, 11, and 13, where it alleged that commercial establishments have encroached on these designated green spaces. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The case has been highlighted by the RWA, Sector Sigma 2, raising concerns about green belts 9, 10, 11, and 13, where it alleged that commercial establishments have encroached on these designated green spaces and unauthorised constructions have been erected.

On 24 September, the NGT instructed all respondents, including those previously notified, to submit their responses and file affidavits at least one week prior to the next hearing (January 20, 2025).

The UPPCB, Greater Noida, in its response to the NGT recently submitted, “The inspection of the site in question (Sigma 2) has been conducted, and it has been found that on some part of green belt, encroachment has been made and construction has been raised.”

A letter in this regard has been issued to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), said the UPPCB Greater Noida officials on Monday.

“The area in question falls under the jurisdiction of Greater Noida authority. Accordingly, a letter has already been sent to the additional chief executive officer of GNIDA, requesting an inquiry into the matter and urging to take action as per the law,” said DK Gupta, regional officer, UPPCB Greater Noida.

The NGT bench comprising chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel, had stated in September: “Short reply by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) dated September 23, 2024 has been filed, placing on record the position relating to rules, regulations and guidelines. Learned counsel for the applicant has pointed out that though district administration was served personally but no one is present on behalf of respondent, or any reply has been filed.”

“Since other respondents have been served through e-mail, therefore, applicant is directed to serve them through speed post and file proof of service at least one week before the next date of hearing. It will be open to all other respondents to file their reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing”, the bench stated further.

Meanwhile, RWA Sector Sigma 2, has accused the Greater Noida authority of inaction in the matter.

“We have been dealing with the encroachment of green belts for a long time, and despite repeatedly writing to authorities and holding multiple meetings, no action has been taken. The green spaces, which separate the sector from nearby villages, are now being illegally occupied by unknown individuals who are setting up unauthorised establishments, including liquor shops. This has also led to trespassing in the sector, raising serious security concerns,” said Yudhishtir Sharma, president, RWA Sigma 2.

“As soon as the encroachment on green belt-13 started, we immediately informed the authorities. Despite that no action was taken, and the construction continued. Green belt-13 has now been entirely occupied, with establishments like shops being set up. Due to lack of action against this illegal activity, we were compelled to approach the NGT,” said Puneet Bhagat, a resident of Sigma 2.

Of the nearly 480 plots in the sector, only 10-15% are occupied by resident owners. The majority of the sector is populated by the labour class, and some of them are also involved in unauthorised activities within the area, alleges Sector Sigma 2 RWA.

Counsel appearing for the GNIDA, meanwhile, has sought four weeks to file its response in the NGT. The case has now been listed for further proceedings on January 20, 2025.