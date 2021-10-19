GT Road to be connected with Noida airport

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to build a 25km road in order to connect GT Road, also known as National Highway 91, with the proposed international airport at Jewar. The four-lane road will boost connectivity between Bulandshahr and Jewar, officials said, adding the GT Road passes through Dadri in Greater Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has directed the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to work on multi-modal connectivity plan to connect the Jewar airport with rest of Delhi-NCR cities, including Bulandshahr, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Faridabad, said the officials.

“To connect NH 91, also known as GT Road, with the Noida International Airport, the UP government has planned a 25-km road. The government has asked the National Highways authority of India (NHAI) to work on this new link that will boost connectivity between Khurja/Bulandshahr and Jewar. Now, the NHAI will prepare a detailed project report and work on it,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL) has decided to build a four-lane 2.5km road and an underpass on NH-91 near Shiv Nadar University to connect proposed logistics hub at Greater Noida’s Bodaki with the highway. Also, one interchange is planned at Dankaur village on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and another is planned at Sirsa village on the expressway that passes over NH-91 and the Yamuna Expressway, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The interchange at Sirsa will connect a 130-metre-wide Greater Noida road with the EPE and interchange at Danakaur will connect the EPE with the Yamuna Expressway that reaches till Jewar airport site. It means Greater Noida’s logistics hub, transport hub and integrated Industrial Township will enjoy smooth connectivity with airport once these projects are built,” said Narendra Bhooshan, CEO of IITGNL and Greater Noida authority.