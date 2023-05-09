Indirapuram handover delayed as agencies yet to agree on infra funds

The handover of Indirapuram township to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has again been delayed over the contentious issue of funds. In March, the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) had demanded the corporation to expedite the takeover of the locality before the local body elections. Civic body officials said there were gaps in certain civic infrastructure in Indirapuram related to roads, drains, footpaths and central verge, among others, and these need to be upgraded before the civic body takes up services in Indirapuram. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Indirapuram locality was developed by the authority about 30 years ago and it has been trying to hand over the locality to the civic body since 2011-12. In order to assess the required upgrade of facilities, officials of both the departments conducted a joint inspection in January 2022.

It was estimated that the corporation would need about ₹288 crore from the authority to upgrade certain facilities before it takes over the township. But GDA officials maintained that ₹288 crore was not a correct estimate.

Again, another joint survey was ordered in the month of April, but the issue of handover has remained pending. However, the different officials familiar with the development said the handover estimate could be in the range of ₹260-265 crore (excluding 18% GST) this time.

“The joint inspection has taken place and we would assess the funds required by the corporation. So, the handover is pending and we are trying to expedite it after resolution of the issue of funds,” said Brijesh Kumar, secretary of GDA.

Civic body officials said there were gaps in certain civic infrastructure in Indirapuram related to roads, drains, footpaths and central verge, among others, and these need to be upgraded before the civic body takes up services in Indirapuram.

An official in the know of the matter said the corporation needed about ₹80 crore for upgrade of 73km of roads; about ₹90 crore for upgrade/repair of six major drains with reinforced concrete; about ₹24 crore for repair of water pipelines, overhead tanks etc for drinking water; and about ₹32 crore for upgrade of sewerage infrastructure, among other works.

On May 21 last year, the municipal corporation board approved a partial takeover -- of Indirapuram’s three services of horticulture, streetlights and cleaning activities. However, the corporation officials said that the three services are yet to be taken over owing to the issue of funds.

“We are keen and trying to expedite the takeover of Indirapuram, but the amount needs to be settled first,” said Nitin Gaur, municipal commissioner.

Presently, the services in Indirapuram are maintained by GDA and they collect user charges from residents. The corporation charges property tax from households.

The five-year term of the corporation board ended at midnight of January 22 this year. The state government later issued directions for the formation of a committee (comprising the district magistrate and corporation officials) to oversee the day-to-day working of the corporation till a new house is elected and convened.

The campaigning for the local body polls ended in Ghaziabad district on May 9 ahead of the polls on May 11. The counting is scheduled for May 13.

